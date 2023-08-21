Salman sets internet ablaze with his new ‘hairdo’; fans ask ‘Tere Naam 2 or Sultan 2’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in preparation mode for the highly anticipated “Tiger 3,” made waves in Mumbai as he attended a star-studded party on August 20. Pictures and videos of the actor sporting his daring bald look quickly went viral on social media, setting the internet abuzz with excitement.

In a video, Salman can be seen wearing a black shirt and matching trousers. He is sporting a new bald style for a hairdo, leaving the internet in shock. The actor recently attended a party and was accompanied by his team.

Fans are already buzzing with speculation, suggesting that Salman’s transformation might be a glimpse of his role in Vishnu Vardhan and Karan Johar’s forthcoming film.

Some also said that Salman is promoting Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller ‘Jawan’, in which SRK has sported a bald look.

One user wrote, “Something big is coming? Another wrote, “Old Salman is back.” A third user wrote, “He’s looking like a masterpiece movie sultan.” Some speculated on his sequels and said, “Sultan 2 or Tere Naam 2..?”

On the work front, Salman was last seen in a cameo role in SRK’s ‘Pathaan’. He was also seen in the action comedy ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, directed by Farhad Samji. The flick also starred Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jagapathi Babu, and Palak Tiwari, amongst others.

He next has ‘Tiger 3’ in the pipeline. It’s an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in pivotal roles. The movie is a sequel to the 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’.