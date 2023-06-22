Rihanna wears a diamond watch choker worth Rs 5.7 crore

International pop star Rihanna is one of the most iconic female musicians in the industry. Recently, a captivating image of the singer from a high-profile Parisian fashion show made the fashion industry go crazy.

The picture, which instantly became a viral sensation across various social media platforms, showcased Rihanna donning a magnificent diamond watch, worth a whopping Rs 5.7 crore, gracefully adorning her neck like a luxurious choker.

The jewellery was designed by the renowned luxury brand Jacob & Co. Rihanna and the luxury brand teamed up to create a new trend: the watch choker. It is the first time that a timepiece has been worn around the neck.

As per the brand, the 47-mm white gold Brilliant Flying Tourbillon, set with a total of 368 diamonds, has been reconstructed to be worn as a choker.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, Riri, who is expecting her second child, has been rocking the maternity look. Shw was seen donning a checkered cropped denim shirt, pants, and an oversized jacket. Along with that, she wore a beanie to show off her baby bump.

To complete her look, Rihanna wore sparkling heels and stacked diamond necklaces.