Rashmika Mandanna begins shoot for Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa 2’

Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun, She shared a sneak peek.

Mumbai:  Rashmika Mandanna has started shooting for the upcoming film ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, starring Allu Arjun.

She shared a sneak peek from the film sets on her Instagram. She will reprise the role of Srivalli in the sequel.

She shared a picture and captioned it: “#nightshoot”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rashmika has wrapped up shooting for her upcoming film ‘Animal’, which stars Ranbir Kapoor. The film is directed by Sandeep Readdy Vanga

On the work front, Rashmika will also be seen in Rainbow and VNR Trio.

Also Read: Tum Kya Mile Song Out! Ranveer, Alia Gives Yash Chopra Vibes

