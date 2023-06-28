Tum Kya Mile song out! Ranveer, Alia gives Yash Chopra vibes

The makers of the upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has released their first song ‘Tum Kya Mile’ today. Featuring Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the song is te romantic anthem of this year.

The sizzling chemistry between Ranveer and Alia will remind audience of one of the bollywood’s most loved onscreen pair Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.

In the romantic song, Ranveer looks cool yet stylish in glam outfits. Whereas, Alia looks like typical YRF actress with chiffon sarees.

Film maker Karan Johar took to Instagram and dropped the official song along with the caption, “Any love story deserves a fitting love song! And I’m blessed that #Tumkyamile happened to our kahaani”

Take a look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Prior to this, KJo revealed that he dedicated this song to his uncle and legendary director Yash Raj Chopra. Earlier on Wednesday morning, Karan shared what inspired him for the song. He wrote, “I remember at the very onset my instinct was that I wanted to film a love song that would unabashedly pay homage to my guru Yash Chopra…. The thinking evolved mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to emulate it’ but the fan boy and the ardent lover of snow, chiffons, the stunning locations of Kashmir and sheer romance got the better of me… Pritam Dada and I yearned for a song for the ages from the ages and it had to be unapologetic or it wouldn’t be true … My deepest gratitude to Vaibhavi Merchant who got the Memo better than I did and completely took charge and being a Yash Chopra lover herself … she gave her heart to our song…

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal with music from Pritam.

Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahaani marks Karan Johar’s return to the director’s chair after over six years. The film will hit the theatres on July 28. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.