Priyanka Chopra says her Holi was ‘lit’, shares celebration pictures

Mumbai: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was last seen in the global streaming series ‘Citadel’, has shared pictures from her Holi celebrations in India.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared pictures and videos from her celebrations.

The pictures feature her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie, and Priyanka’s mom.

Priyanka wrote in the caption: “Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun.”

The actress geo-tagged Noida as the location for her Holi celebrations.

The first picture shows Priyanka holding her daughter, while standing next to Nick looking at him with love.

Others pictures and videos show the celebrity couples drenched in colours while enjoying dhol and nagada, and posing for a group picture.

Earlier, the actress teased her upcoming documentary at a Prime Video event in Mumbai.

The documentary, produced by Priyanka, is titled ‘Women of My Billion’, and showcases the struggles, dreams, rights, and fight against all forms of violence that unite women in India.

The film follows Srishti’s journey of 3,800 km over 240 days, from Kanyakumari in South India to Kashmir in the North.

It has been told through the lens of the UN SDG Changemaker Award winner and activist, and gives a unique perspective on the group that deserves to be respected, empowered, and protected.

Talking to the media, Priyanka had said: “The documentary raises an important question on violence against women which is not just an India issue but a global issue.”