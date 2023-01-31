Priyanka Chopra reveals Malti Marie’s face at walk of fame ceremony

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas have been hiding their daughter Malti Marie’s face in their Instagram posts for privacy. On January 30, the duo decided to reveal little Malti’s face for the first time.

Priyanka went to the unveiling of the Jonas brothers’ Hollywood Walk of Fame star, which included her husband, Nick Jonas.

Priyanka went to Instagram and posted video and pictures from the event. In the post, Malti was seen in the arms of PC, who was sitting in the front row. The child had a sweet appearance with a cream dress and hairband. Furthermore, she wore tiny ear studs. Photos and videos from the event showed Malti’s face clearly.

Malti and Priyanka can be seen looking on from the audience as the Jonas brothers stride on stage with their Walk of Fame awards. Priyanka uploaded the image and video to Instagram and wrote, “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers.”

In his speech, Nick thanked Priyanka and her daughter, Malti. He said, “To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. And I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, ‘Hi, babe.’ I can’t wait to come back here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends.”

Soon after the post was shared, fans were in awe of the couple and the adorable face of the baby.

Recently, Priyanka told Vogue why she chose surrogacy. “I had complications. This was a necessary step. And I’m grateful that I was in a position where I could do this,” she said.