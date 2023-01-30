Woman shares heartwarming story about meeting Shah Rukh Khan as a kid

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has always been regarded as the “King of Bollywood,” even though he is still reeling from Pathaan’s success. Additionally, a woman named Rudrani has recently shared a story on the internet about her meeting with the superstar. In a Twitter thread, she talked about how she interviewed the actor when she was in sixth grade.

She retweeted the story that she had posted in 2021 because of Pathan’s resounding success.

In the tweets, she recalled that she and her companion were unlikely to be permitted to interview him, calling it the “longest of shots.”

She wrote that she took a chance on interviewing the actor, knowing there might not be any guarantees because he was in Kolkata to shoot for Asoka.

“Here is my SRK story. Thought about this a long time before posting but if not now then never. In 2001, I was in 6th grade,volunteering for a school newspaper called The Telegraph in Schools. SRK was in Kolkata for ‘Asoka.’ Me and a fellow journalist wanted to interview him!

They were ultimately allowed to take the interview but were only given 15 minutes, according to the post.

“Introduced ourselves to his team who noted our request (along with a long line of others) and said it was highly improbable, best case scenario he would agree to meet for 15 minutes. We waited and then suddenly, our request was approved! ’15 minutes only’, they warned,” she added.

It was the longest of shots. We were two school kids with zero clout. There was a long queue of prominent journalists at The Park Hotel, waiting to meet him. Some people openly laughed in my face, an interview with the superstar..? Well, we had nothing to lose.2/n — rudrani (@rudrani_dg) November 2, 2021

She added, ” SRK was humble, soft spoken and funny throughout that interview. And we were ickle children with many journalists waiting outside. He spoke with us for 45 minutes!! His team was irritated, but we didn’t care a whit.”

We stumbled in. There he was, busily typing away on a communicator! He looked at us, smiled and said ‘first of all, you two must tell me your names’. Hah! He spoke to us at length about his life, treated us like peers, and apologised every time his phone rang. 4/n — rudrani (@rudrani_dg) November 2, 2021

The sincere message from the fan demonstrates why SRK will always be referred to as the “Badshah of Bollywood.”

