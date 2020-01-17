Jonas Brothers music video
Actress Priyanka Chopra. (File Photo: IANS)

Priyanka adds a Bollywood dash to new Jonas Brothers music video

By IANS

Los Angeles: Actress Priyanka Chopra has added a dash of Bollywood to the new music video that her popstar husband Nick Jonas has released along with his brothers.

In the video, “What a man gotta do”, Priyanka features with the other Jonas wives, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas. The three wives had also starred in the Jionas brothers’ 2019 music video, “Sucker”.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Friday to share the latest video with her 48.4 million followers.

“OUT NOW. #WhatAManGottaDoVideo @nickjonas @jonasbrothers,” she captioned the post about the video in which singers and brothers Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas recreate classic films with their wives.

Priyanka even posted a brief video from the shoot. “Always need me some Bollywood #gotthewindinmyhair,” she wrote.

A day prior to the release of the music video, Priyanka had given a glimpse of it and captioned it: “I’m risky… he’s the business.”

The couple is seen giving tribute to the 1983 film “Risky Business”.

