Prabhudeva welcomes baby girl at 50 with his second wife

Director-producer Prabhudeva and his wife, Dr. Himani, have been blessed with a baby girl. The filmmaker became a father at 50.

He confirmed the news to The Times of India, and said, “Yes! It is true. I am a father again at this age (50). I feel very happy and complete.”

The 50-year-old producer is ecstatic, as it’s the first girl child in his family. Prior to that, he had three boys from his first marriage with Ramlatha. The choreographer, director, and actor stated that he wants to spend as much time as possible with his newborn. He stated that he has decided to spend more time with his family and less time working. He wants to have fun with his daughter during this new phase of life.

Prabhudeva married Dr. Himani, who is a physiotherapist by profession, in 2020 during COVID in an intimate ceremony. The actor met her after someone recommended her to him because he needed treatment for his chronic back pain. During the treatment, they reportedly fell in love.

