Overdressed! Uorfi Javed alights from tempo wearing heavy flowing oversized gown

Mumbai: Social media sensation Uorfi Javed, who is known for her weird fashion sense, turned heads on Saturday when she wore a heavy gown.

The actress was seen getting down from a tempo in Mumbai while wearing a blue-coloured sheer gown.

Uorfi, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2’, said that it took 2-3 months to make the entire outfit, and it was made by 10–11 people. Her team members were seen helping her get down from the tempo.

Meanwhile, the actress announced her new title ‘Follow Kar Lo Yaar’ a few weeks ago. The show, which will stream on Prime Video, is based on her life and is directed by Sandeep Kukreja.

At the launch event in Mumbai, Uorfi said: “A lot of people were suggesting a lot of things. Someone was saying, do a movie, others were saying, ‘do a dating show.’ I was not getting any offers for movies. Though I am not a choreographer, I was planning my next move. In my personal life, you can find many genres — drama, trauma, love, there’s spice and violence. My life has everything. So I thought, ‘I should do a reality show on my own life’.”