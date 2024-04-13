‘Your memory is infectious’, Anupam Kher pens emotional birthday note for Satish Kaushik

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a heartfelt birthday note for his friend and actor later Satish Kaushik on his birth anniversary.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a video of compilation of several images of him and Satish Kaushik. The post was accompanied with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday my dearest #Satish! May God give you all the happiness wherever you are. For me, you are always around. In pics, in food, in conversations, when I am on my own when I am with people.”

He further wrote, “Your memory is infectious.I miss your physical presence, your phone calls, your cribbing, our gossip sessions, and your unbelievable sense of humor! Will always love you.”

It is worth mentioning here that Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik shared a strong friendship. They were last seen in ‘Kaagaz 2’ which was released on March 1, 2024. The movie was the last film of Satish Kaushik. Apart from Satish Kaushik, the movie also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. Reportedly, Kaagaz 2 is based on real-life incidents and features Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Darshan Kumaar, Neena Gupta and Smriti Kalra in significant roles

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

It is worth mentioning here that the veteran Bollywood celeb Satish Kaushik – remembered as ‘Calendar’ in the film “Mr. India” – passed away on March 9, 2023 in New Delhi after suffering from a heart attack.