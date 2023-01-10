Oscar Awards 2023: Kantara, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi among 5 Indian movies in running for Oscar Nominations

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has released a list of 301 feature films eligible for Oscars and Indian films that have made the cut. The list of 2023 Oscar-nominated films includes Indian movies that have gone one step further which includes, SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’, Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara.’

The movies that made it to the reminder list includes, Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show (Last Film Show), India’s official Oscar entry, Marathi films Me Vasantrao, Tujhya sathi kahi Hi, R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The nimbi effect, Iravin Nizhal and kannada movie Vikrant Rona. Shaunak Sen’s documentary “All That Breathes” and Kartiki Gonsalves, “The Elephant Whisperers.”

This list includes films that are officially eligible to participate in various categories, but mere inclusion on the list does not mean that the film will reach the final nominations for the Academy Awards. Now, these shortlisted films will be voted on by jury members and will then make it to the nominated category.

On January 12, 9,579 eligible members will be voting at 9:00 a.m. PST and the official Oscar nominations will be announced January 24.

