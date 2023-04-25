Nysa Devgn’s oops moment: slips while stepping out of car

Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s darling daughter Nysa Devgn often make headlines with her public appearances. From dinner dates to her bold dressing style, she always manages to grab everyone’s attention. Recently, the star kid had an oops moment as she stepped out of the city with her friends.

Nysa is always seen partying with her friends, and on Sunday, she was spotted stepping out for a dinner with her friends, including Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. When they arrived at the venue, excited Nysa jumped out of the car and nearly avoided pushing but bumped the security guard. Many videos and pictures are currently making the rounds on the internet, where she can be seen bumping into the security guard.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Just after the video went viral, many people found it hilarious, while others found it embarrassing. Some people started trolling her saying that she is never walking straight.

As soon as the video was posted by Viral Bhayani, netizens flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “Does she even walk normally ever??” Another user wrote, ” kuch to gadbad hai is ladki mein, Abhi pee bhi nahi or chad gye.” “She is always falling lol,” said another user.

A few days ago, Nysa was seen teaching Paps to correctly pronounce her name. In the viral video, she was seen saying, “Mera naam Nysa (pronounced as Nisa) hai.” Meanwhile, the star kid, turned 20 and celebrated her birthday at home with her parents and close friends. Both Ajay and Kajol penned heartwarming birthday wishes for their daughter on social media.