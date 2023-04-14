“Mera naam Nisa hai” says Nysa Devgn after paps pronounce her name wrong

Actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s daughter Nysa often make headlines and have been enjoying massive popularity lately. Recently, Nysa stepped out for dinner with actors Mouni Roy, Tushar Kalia, and their friends, including Orhan Awatramani, in Bandra. However, the pronunciation of her name remains a mystery. That was up to this point! During a conversation with paps in Mumbai, the star kid revealed the correct pronunciation of her name after hearing various versions.

Stepping out for dinner in the city with her friend, Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, she was surrounded by paps while she tried to exit the restaurant. In the viral video, Nysa schools the paps and corrects their way of calling her name. She says, “Mera naam Nysa (pronounced as Nisa) hai.” Soon after that, some even started calling her Nisha, Neesha, and Nysa, and it continued for a while until she smiled and left.

The darling daughter of B-town couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Nysa, is rumoured to make her acting debut soon. Recently, Nysa along with her mother Kajol, attended the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).