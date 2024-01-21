Nora Fatehi’s deepfake video goes viral, actress issues clarification

The deepfake video of actress Nora Fatehi is presently going viral over the internet. After the video went viral, the actress took to her Instagram stories and clarified that the woman in the video is not her.

Nora Fatehi shared the video of a clothing brand that used her deep fake. The video shows her lookalike promoting a fashion brand, aping everything from her mannerisms to the look and voice.

“Shocked!! This is not me!” Nora Fatehi wrote. She also branded the video ‘fake’ in bold letters to make it clearer. The brand is yet to respond to her claims.

Earlier, the main accused who made Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake video was arrested in Andhra Pradesh by Delhi police.

The forged video of the famous South cinemas actress went viral over the social media platform in November 2023. The original video is of a British-Indian influencer Zara Patel. In the original video, Zara Patel is seen entering into a lift wearing black workout dress. However, the video has been edited and replaced with that of Rashmika Mandanna.

