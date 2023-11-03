Noida police files FIR against Elvish Yadav for organizing rave parties with snake venom; influencer gives clarification

Noida: A news of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner and popular social media personality, Elvish Yadav, being booked by the Noida police for allegedly organizing rave parties involving snake venom is going viral over the internet. Meanwhile, the YouTube sensation has given clarification about the news and claimed it to be fake.

As per the media reports, a complaint was lodged by Gaurav Gupta, an Animal Welfare Officer at the People for Animal (PFA) organization, following which five individuals are arrested.

Gupta alleged that Elvish Yadav and other YouTubers were involved in filming videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses. Disturbingly, he also claimed that these individuals had been illegally hosting rave parties, where foreign women were invited to consume snake venom and narcotics.

During the operation, the police confiscated 20 milliliters of snake venom and discovered a collection of snakes, including five cobras, one python, two two-headed snakes, and one rat snake.

SHO Sandeep Chaudhary reported that, in addition to the five arrested individuals, an FIR has been filed against Elvish Yadav under sections 9, 39, 48(A), 49, 50, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. Meanwhile, the YouTuber has claimed it to be fake.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.