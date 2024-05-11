Actor Allu Arjun gets mobbed by crowd as he visits Nandyal

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun enjoys massive fan following not only in India but also across the globe. His massive popularity has been proved again as the actor got mobbed by a crowd during his visit to Nandyal for supporting MLA candidate Shilpa Reddy.

The incident took place today as the actor and his wife Sneha Reddy made an unexpected visit to Nandyal. They were welcomes by a massive crowd of fans. The purpose of the visit was to the support Shilpa Ravindra Kishore Reddy who is the YSRCP MLA candidate from Nandyal Assembly constituency candidate.

The massive crowd that gathered today was a signal of Allu Arjun’s massive popularity. As the locals came to know about the presence of the actor at Reddy’s residence, thousands of fans rushed to get a glimpse of the popular actor. As the crowd grew massive, the local police had to make an intervention and guide Allu Arjun’s entry into the house.

Both Allu Arjun as well as his wife waved their hands to fans from the balcony of Reddy’s house.

The particular event was quite happening as Allu Arjun was seen supporting YSRCP candidate. It is noteworthy to mention that Allu Arjun’s uncle and Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan is contesting from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

Allu Arjun’s next movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is set to release on August 15th, 2024. The movie features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in leading roles.