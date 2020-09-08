Mouni Roy bikini pics
Mouni Roy raises temperature with hot bikini pic

Mouni Roy is raising the temperature with her hot and sizzling bikini picture on Instagram. She posted a new bikini picture of herself on her official Instagram account which is now going viral on the Internet.

In the viral photo, the 34-year-old actress can be seen chilling in a pool in a black bikini. Her stunning physique is giving her fans major fitness goals. Sharing the photo, Mouni Roy wrote: “Inhale… exhale.”

 

Inhale… exhale…

Many of her fans liked and commented on the post. Reacting to her post, one of her fans commented: “Beautiful mermaid” while another wrote: “Wow, what a beauty.”

Another fan wrote: ” gorgeous”.

Many fans also left heart emojis on the post.

This is not the first time mouni raising the bar with her hot pics, many of her pics was trending on social media previously. Let’s take a look at some of those posts:

 

@masoomabilgrami_ didnt lemme finish making my fluffy bun 👩🏻! #togoornottogointothepool @kempinskidubai @travelbyindiana

Mouni Roy made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar’s Gold.The actress was last seen in Made In China with Rajkummar Rao. Before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed, she was prepping for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, in which she will co-star Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

