Mira Rajput pens heartfelt note for husband Shahid Kapoor on his birthday, Says “My sun and moon”

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday. Almost everyone from the Bollywood wished him but the emotional note of his wife Mira Rajput has win hearts. Mira wished her husband Shahid, who turned 43 on Sunday, with a cute selfie, photographs of sun and a moon, and a love-filled note.

She took to her official Instagram handle and shared a photo featuring herself and Shahid grinning ear to ear. The post has been accompanied with a heartfelt caption that read, “Happy Birthday to my sun & moon. Beautiful Piscean Sun and the full Virgo Moon. The universe shines on you.”

It is worth mentioning here that Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and have two children together, Misha and Zayn.

Meanwhile, the actor’s and friends from Bollywood also extended wishes for his birthday. His recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya co-star Kriti Sanon, shared a funny video from one of their recent promotional events, and captioned, “Missing our craziness and the constant laughter! Have the most amazing birthday my Aaru! Sending you a #Shati Hug! IYKYK”

B’town actress Rakul Preet Singh, also shared an unseen picture from her recent wedding where she is seen hugging Shahid as Mira. She wrote, “Happpyy bday @shahidkapoor! You are a gem of a person and I wish you an abundance of everything you desire…keep shining.”

In the work front, Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and will next be seen in Deva. As per reports, Deva revolves around a brilliant cop who refuses to follow the rules. As he investigates a high-profile case, he uncovers a web of deceit and betrayal and enters dangerous territory.