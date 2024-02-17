Legals matter get a humorous twist in ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ trailer: WATCH

Mumbai: The trailer of the upcoming streaming series ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ was unveiled on Friday.

The show, which stars Ravi Kishan, Naila Grrewal, Anant V. Joshi and Nidhi Bisht in key roles, is a courtroom comedy.

The trailer gives a peek into the chaotic world of the fictional Patparganj District Court where a team of lawyers handles some bizarre cases with a humorous twist to the narrative.

It also shows lawyers presenting weird arguments like “five people, together, cannot loot someone because it’s a case of dacoity and not loot”.

Then there’s a parrot who has been put on trial due to his foul language. The lawyers also throw some unexpected courtroom punchlines with their quick wit and unconventional tactics.

Talking about the show, Ravi Kishan said, “This is the first time I’m playing a lawyer and I can’t tell you how much fun it was. Working with Sameer, Rahul, and Saurabh was a delight, their vision truly inspired me. When they first narrated the show to me, I couldn’t say no, simply because I could visualize these characters and their shenanigans.”

He added, “After ‘Khakee’, this is my second project with Netflix, and I love how they challenge every actor with diverse roles. I hope the audience enjoys watching ‘Maamla Legal Hai’ as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Produced by Posham Pa Pictures with showrunner Sameer Saxena at the helm, the show is directed by Rahul Pandey. It will premiere on Netflix on March 1.

