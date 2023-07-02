Tabu, Kareena, Kriti-starrer ‘The Crew’ to land in theatres on March 22 next year

The upcoming film 'The Crew', which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead has set its release date for March 22, 2024.

The Crew
The upcoming film ‘The Crew’, which stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon in the lead has set its release date for March 22, 2024. The film also stars Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh and television star Kapil Sharma.

The film has been shot in Mumbai and Abu Dhabi.

The film follows the story of three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

Taking to Instagram, trade analyst shared a post which he captioned, “TABU – KAREENA-KRITI SANON – DILJIT DOSANJH – KAPIL SHARMA: THE CREW RELEASE DATE LOCKED… 22 March 2024 is the release date of #TheCrew… Stars #Tabu, #KareenaKapoorKhan, #KritiSanon, #DiljitDosanjh and #KapilSharma… Filmed in #Mumbai and #AbuDhabi. #TheCrew is produced by #EktaaRKapoor and #RheaKapoor, who reunite after #VeereDiWedding… Directed by #RajeshKrishnan.”

The film also marks the collaboration between Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, following their successful film, ‘Veere Di Wedding’.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, ‘The Crew’ is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Films Communication Network.

