Jung Kook drops solo single ‘Seven’ with Latto making featured appearance

Korean pop sensation BTS’s Jung Kook launched his first major solo single, ‘Seven’, at the stroke on Friday morning, as promised, reports ‘Variety’.

And it came with a surprise that was not promised: one of the hottest female rappers of our day, Latto, making a featured appearance on the track.

The lyrics talk about some hot action that is due to go down between the two, but the music, however high-energy, feels deeply chill. In other words, according to ‘Variety’, it feels designed to be a late entry in the “songs of the summer” derby.

In an email interview with ‘Variety’, Jung Kook acknowledges the summery vibe but sounds almost surprised to hear a hit-status projection for the tune, as if this crossed his mind about the Andrew Watt/Cirkut co-written and -produced track belatedly.

“I honestly didn’t have a huge goal in mind, but since you said that, I’d be ecstatic if it becomes a ‘hit’,” he told ‘Variety’.

Due to translation issues, with the singer (like most of his fellow BTS members) not having a complete command of English, Jung Kook did the interview with a translator sending his answers via email.

In it, according to ‘Variety’, he vows — or at least hopes — that the BTS ARMY can expect a full solo album before 2023 is up, without giving too much away about how much is already in the can and how much remains to be done.