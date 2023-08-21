Here is what Rajinikanth says over touching feet of Yogi Adityanath

Chennai: Here is what Rajnikanth says over touching feet of Yogi Adityanath. The super star said that it is his habit to touch the feet of Yogis and Sanyasis (saints). He further said that it is done to seek their blessings. ANI mentioned about it in a X post (formerly Tweet) on Monday.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu | It is my habit to touch the feet of Yogis or Sanyasis and take their blessings, even if they are younger to me, I have done that only: Actor Rajinikanth on meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath and touching his feet, ANI tweeted.

It is to be noted that during the courtesy meeting at the Chief Minister’s residence on Saturday evening, Rajinikanth took Yogi Adityanath’s blessings by touching his feet. However, it did not go well with netizens. He was reportedly trolled for this.