Goldy Brar gives death threat to Salman, admits killing of Sidhu Moose Wala

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar gave an explosive interview on a TV channel where he issued an open death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He also confessed to getting singer Sidhu Moose Wala killed and explained his motive behind this crime.

Earlier, Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was connected to the death of the musician. However, in the interview Goldy Brar revealed that he killed the ‘So High’ hitmaker. He also added that he will surely kill Salman Khan due to a past incident where the actor insulted the Bishnoi community.

While speaking to the English news daily, Goldy said, “We will kill him; we will definitely kill him. Bhai sahib (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful.

Earlier in an another interview, Lawrence said that he would be willing to let go of the enmity between him and Salman Khan if the latter issued a public apology to the Bishnoi community and visited the temple of their people to ask God for forgiveness.

Goldy Brar further added while speaking to India today that “Salman Khan is the gang’s life goal.” “Like we said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target; there’s no doubt about that.”

While speaking about Sidhu, Goldy said, “He was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one,” he also added that Moosewala had personally harmed them and made some unforgivable mistakes.”

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar is a fugitive gangster. He is a member of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. He left India for Canada in 2017 on a student visa. He orchestrated the assassination of Moosewala in 2022 from abroad.