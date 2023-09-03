‘Gadar 2’ Success Bash: Bollywood stars including SRK, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan unite to celebrate

Mumbai: In the wake of the monumental success of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ at the box office, the film’s makers hosted a dazzling, star-studded party to commemorate this outstanding achievement.

Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’ Shah Rukh Khan graced the event alongside his wife, the stunning Gauri Khan. SRK looked every bit the suave superstar in a grey jacket, black cargo pants, and a dark blue tee shirt, rounding off his ensemble with stylish shoes and a sleek watch. Gauri, on the other hand, exuded elegance in black pants paired with a white and black graphic-printed blazer and a chic black top, complemented by silver heels. Their loving and affectionate display stole the hearts of fans, as SRK was seen adorably holding Gauri’s hand and sharing a whispered moment with her, all while flashing his trademark dimpled smile.

The event witnessed the camaraderie between Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol, as the two stars walked together with Sunny putting his arm around SRK’s shoulder. Sunny Deol looked effortlessly stylish in a black tee shirt, blue blazer, and matching pants.

‘Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist,’ Aamir Khan, added to the star power at the ‘Gadar 2’ success bash. He sported an uber cool look with a black tee shirt, blue denims, and black shoes, complemented by a moustache and a hairband.

Salman Khan, known as the ‘Bhaijaan’ of Bollywood, charmed his fans with his signature swag. He rocked a bald hairstyle and donned a black long-sleeve shirt paired with flared denims.

Salman Khan was seen shaking hands with actor Kartik Aaryan and sharing a warm hug, showcasing a heartwarming bromance. Kartik, who wore a rust orange colored shirt and black denims, completed his look with white sneakers. Their camaraderie was appreciated and adored by fans.

The star-studded affair also featured another powerhouse couple, Ajay Devgn and Kajol. Ajay looked dashing in a black Pathani suit, while Kajol exuded grace in a green saree paired with a red blouse.

The ‘Gadar 2’ success bash was a star-studded affair, attended by luminaries of the Bollywood industry, including Arpita and Aayush, brother-sister duo Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Suniel Shetty, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Shahid Kapoor, father-son duo Boney and Arjun Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and many more.