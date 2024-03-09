Elvish Yadav gives justification over attacking YouTuber row, says “Threatened to burn my parents”

New Delhi: The winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and YouTuber, Elvish Yadav has given justification on the incident of him beating a YouTuber Sagar Thakur alias Maxtern.

Sharing the a video on his social media handle, Elvish Yadav said that Maxtern had been poking him on social media since he walked out of the Bigg Boss OTT house in August last year. The video has been shared with a caption that read, “First plan and play victim.”

In the video, Elvish mentioned that on the day of the incident, he asked him to Maxtern to meet him around midnight once he landed in Delhi. He further sent him the location of his home on WhatsApp.

“But Maxtern made some statements about my family and threatened to burn me and my family alive. I abused him over this and told him I would come and meet him wherever he was,” Elvish said in the video.

The video came after another video of Elvish Yadav getting into a brawl with a man at a restaurant in Jaipur. The video from the incident has gone viral showing Elvish slapping a man, as he storms out before coming back to lock horns with the person again.

However, the second time Elvish tried to get into a physical altercation, he was stopped by his friends. He was then escorted out of the restaurant. The video was shared on X.

Soon after the video went viral, Elvish released an audio statement, accessed by The Khabri, on X. In his statement, the YouTuber defended his actions, and claimed that he slapped the man because he hurled abuses at him.