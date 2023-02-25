Divya Agarwal returns Varun Sood’s ‘Khaandani’ jewellery after being tagged as gold digger

Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal and Ex-boyfriend Varun Sood have been separated since last year but are trending once again. It all started after Varun Sood’s sister, Akshita Sood, alleged that Divya had not returned their family’s ancestral jewellery. The tweet posted by Akshita has been deleted, but Divya Agarwal has responded nonetheless in a series of tweets.

The Ragini MMS Returns actress shared a picture without mentioning anyone in her tweets, and she simply wrote, “Giving back the jewelry.” She added the LOL emoji, which was followed by her posting another picture of chocolates, captioned, “With some kisses.”

Divya Agarwal wrote in her tweet, “Omg not just that Take it all! It was anyway about give and take… but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals.” In an accompanying tweet, Divya Agarwal addressed the trolls, who called her “gold digger,” and she wrote: “You know people? Enough of it… Dragging my father into this trolling for what? No I don’t want this… It’s not funny not peaceful for me… I don’t feel right about it…gold digger really? I’m a super self made woman and no one can take that away.”

You know people ? Enough of it.. dragging my father into this trolling for what ?? No I don’t want this.. it’s not funny not peaceful for me.. I don’t feel right about it.. gold digger really ? I’m a super self made woman and no one can take that away — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Omg not just that

Take it all !! it was anyway about give and take.. but can someone stop talking as they get attention from it on news portals ! #popxo — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 22, 2023

Giving back the “jewellery”😂 pic.twitter.com/rHPGJ3J2AJ — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

With some kisses 😘 pic.twitter.com/IStB6pJ19y — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2023

Talking about her personal life, Divya got engaged to her boyfriend Apurv Padgaonkar, on her 30th birthday. On the work front, she is the runner-up of MTV Spillitsvilla 10 and the winner of Ace of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT. She made her acting debut with the horror web “Ragini MMS returns 2. Divya’s music video titled ‘Resham Ka Rumaal” was recently released, and it became a huge hit amongst her fans.