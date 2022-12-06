Ragini MMS Returns actress Divya Agarwal gets engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar

Ragini MMS Returns actress Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday with her family and friends. On that special occasion, her boyfriend Apurv Padgaonkar, proposed to her. Divya took to her Instagram handle and announced that she got engaged.

Padgaonkar proposed to his ladylove with a ring in a filmy style. She also gave a glimpse of the ring, with the words ‘BaiCo’ imprinted on it. Readers may know that ‘bayko’ in Marathi means wife.

“Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo ❤️ A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone ✨ ,“ she captioned the post.

Apurv Padgaonkar is an engineer-turned-businessman and runs four restaurants in Mumbai. They met through common friends and hit instantly. Padgaonkar planned a fairy tale proposal to surprise her ladylove. He also proposed to Divya’s mother and brother and took their approval for marriage.

At the party, the birthday girl looked pretty in a pink shimmery dress with a plunging neckline. She complemented the look with subtle makeup and lavender block heels.

Well, after 9 months of breakup with ex-boyfriend Varun Sood, Divya announced her engagement with Apurv Padgaonkar. The MTV Ace of Space winner Divya issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no more together.

In his reaction to this, Varun took to his Twitter handle and shared a smiley emoji.