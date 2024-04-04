In an exciting piece of news, the Academy paid a tribute to Deepika Padukone by sharing a clip of her song “Deewani Mastani.” The Academy shared the post on Instagram on Wednesday.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the song “Deewani Mastani” is from the 2015 film “Bajirao Mastani.” The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles. Further, the much loved track has been sung by singer Shreya Ghoshal. The movie has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

The official Instagram handle of ‘The Academy’ shared the clip along with a caption. It reads, “Deepika Padukone performing “Deewani Mastani” (sung by Shreya Ghoshal) from the movie ‘Bajirao Mastani.’ Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

Fans of the actress filled the comments section of the post with all love and appreciation. Actor Ranveer Singh also dropped a comment on the post. “Mesmeric,” he wrote.

At the 95th Academy Awards in 2023, Deepika was the one to introduce the Oscar award winning song ‘Naatu Naatu’ from the film ‘RRR.’ On the professional front, she was last seen in the Bollywood film “Fighter,” opposite Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile on the personal end, Deepika and Ranveer announced their pregnancy about two months back. The couple is expecting their first child in September 2024.

Take a look here: