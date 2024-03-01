Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after pregnancy announcement, Watch

Bollywood star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made their first public appearance together after announcing that they are expecting their first child. Twinning with white outfits, the couple were seen at the Mumbai airport.

As both the actors made their way to the airport, they received a warm welcome from fans and the paparazzi. Both Deepika and Ranveer were greeted with flowers and sweets.

Reacting to the heartwarming gesture, Deepika was heard saying “how sweet” in the video. Meanwhile, paparazzi were heard saying “Badhaai ho (congratulation).”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that that they are expecting their first child on Thursday. Both of them took to their Instagram handles to announce the good news and further informed that they will be welcoming their first child in September. The star couple had tied the nuptial knot in 2018.

While their fans were speculating about the pregnancy the star couple announced it on Thursday on social media. Earlier, during the 77th BAFTA red carpet in London Deepika was seen allegedly trying to hide her midriff as she donned a stunning saree apart from custom jewellery.

Deepika and Ranveer have acted together in films like Padmaavat, 83, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani. They will be seen together next in Singham Again.