Deepfake video of Shah Rukh Khan as Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ character leaves internet divided, Watch

A deepfake video of Bollywood Badshaah Shah Rukh Khan as Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal character Ranvijay Singh has left internet divided.

Shared by an Instagram handle, @bollybert.ai, the video of the trailer of Animal showing SRK as Ranvijay Singh. The video has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Rahul, naam toh sunai de rah hai behera nahi hun mein! Would you want to cast SRK in Animal? Who else if not Ranbir? Comments mein batao. Exploring possibilities with AI.”

After being shared on internet, the video has won hearts creating buzz on social media. However, a section of users chose to disagree. Reacting to the video, one user commented, “He is not suitable for this role. Though I hate the animal movie. But Ranbir just did his best.” While another user wrote, “Good work but the face cut of SRK and Ranbir doesn’t go well.”

It is worth mentioning here that the movie was released in December 2023, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in lead role. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor were also casted in the box office hit film. In Filmfare Awards 2024, the movie clinched five trophies, including Best Actor to Best Background Score and Best Sound Design.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie performed well at the box office. As per estimations by industry tracker Sacnilk, “Animal” minted over Rs 550 crore at the domestic box office. Moreover, it also managed to make about Rs 900 crore worldwide.