Munawar Faruqui detained during Hookah Bar raid in Mumbai, later released

Biggboss 17 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui was detained along with 13 others during a raid at a hookah bar in Mumbai, the police said on Wednesday.

The Mumbai police further informed the media agency ANI that he was released later. According to police reports, the hookah bar in the Fort area of Mumbai was being run illegally. Reportedly, Rs 4,400 cash and nine hookah pots worth Rs 13,500 were seized during the raid on Tuesday.

As per reports, the raid began around 10.30 pm on Tuesday and continued till 5 am of Wednesday. Following the raid, a case has been registered under sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act. The cops are still conducting a search at the location.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbai police said, “Big Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and 13 others were detained and a case has been registered against them in a hookah bar raid in the Fort area last night. All accused were released after questioning.”

It is worth mentioning here that Munawar Faruqui became popular as a stand-up comedian and rapper on YouTube a few years ago. Faruqui first made headlines in 2021 when he spent a month in jail after complaints were filed against him for hurting religious sentiments after he made remarks on Hindu deities during a stand-up show.

Munawar Faruqui in 2022 made a comeback through reality TV show “Lock Upp”. He won the show’s first season.