BTS’ Jin speaks about upcoming comeback and concerts in video message featuring V in it to ARMY

Seoul: In a heartwarming video as September message for BTS Army, Bangtan Sonyeondan member, Kim Seokjin alia Jin, has revealed the upcoming comeback and concerts of the boyband. The video also featured a special cameo of none other than BTS’ V, also known as Kim Taehyung.

In the video, Jin appeared cozy in a cream sweater and beige jacket, donning a pair of glasses, and seated with a book in hand. As he began speaking, he couldn’t help but chuckle, mentioning that Jungkook had briefly popped in and left during the recording.

Jin commenced by sharing his thoughts on September, describing it as the month of reading and humorously remarking, “September is the month when even horses gain weight. A season when the sky is high…” He encouraged fans to don coats and dive into books during this delightful season.

Addressing the highly anticipated BTS comeback and concerts, Jin expressed, “It’s a season where even your heart feels full. So read a lot. You are all doing well, right? I’ll probably be doing well too, although it’s still in the future…Eat lots of meat and veggies too. Put on a little weight. That’s what I hope you do. You need to stay healthy and store energy so that when we come back you can come see our concerts too. You need to keep your strength up to listen to music. When we come out with our music, please listen to it fueled by energy. If you do that, there’s nothing more I could ask for.”

Jin shares these monthly videos to show his dedication and interest to connecting with fans, emphasizing that he wants each video to showcase a different version of himself. He assured fans that he was working diligently on his projects.

However, the highlight of the video was the unexpected appearance of V. Jin warmly welcomed him, and V introduced himself in his signature playful manner. Jin mentioned that the other members were occupied but hinted at more content in the pipeline. V encouraged Jin to keep talking, acknowledging that ARMY was eagerly awaiting his messages.

The camaraderie between Jin and V shone through as they shared a light-hearted exchange before bidding farewell to their adoring fans. Jin promised to return with more content, leaving fans excited and eager for what’s to come.