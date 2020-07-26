Bhoomi On Sexual harassment
Image Credits: IANS

Bhumi Pednekar Reacts To Sexual Harassment Faced By Women

By KalingaTV Bureau

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation.

The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue.

“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Bhumi wrote, reacting to the news report.

Meanwhile in Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
Entertainment

Didn’t know it was the final time I was singing in a Sushant film: Aditya…

Entertainment

AR Rahman, composer of ‘Dil Bechara’ says, ‘There is a gang working against…

Entertainment

Richa Chadha makes her Twitter account ‘private’, says “this…

Entertainment

‘Bad Boys For Life’ directors want SRK in Bollywood version

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.