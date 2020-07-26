Mumbai: Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar has strongly reacted to incidents of sexual harassment that women have suffered in Covid- 19 isolation.

The actress took to her verified Instagram story account on Saturday to share a news report on the issue.

“Sick and disgusting. Says a lot about the patriarchy and idea of entitlement in our society,” Bhumi wrote, reacting to the news report.

Meanwhile in Delhi, a 14-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually harassed at a quarantine centre. The accused is a 19-year-old patient who was staying in the same facility. While the accused sexually harassed the girl, another man allegedly filmed the entire incident. Both the men have been arrested.

