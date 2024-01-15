‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ posters paint grim picture of Naxalism

Actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and director-producer Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah are reuniting once again after their last hit ‘The Kerala Story’ for the upcoming film ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’.

The makers of the film unveiled three posters of the film which paint a grim picture.

The first poster features Adah essaying the character of I.G. Neerja Madhvan. It shows her on the battlefield from the film as she brandishes a gun along with others. The second poster has a few men hung up on a road, and the third has the antagonist staring into the camera as the fire behind him rages.

Talking about the film, director Sudipto Sen said: “After ‘The Kerala Story’ unprecedented love and blessing — we gathered the courage to bring out another deadly secret of independent India. It is from Bastar right at the heart of our country. The outrageous, heinous, and abominable truth which will shock you at the core of your existence. We strongly believe that we will get similar blessings and support you showered on us.”

Vipul Amrutlal Shah said that with ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ the journey to expose uncomfortable truths continues.

“After ‘The Kerala Story’, we are gearing up to expose another explosive story. It’s an honour to present this bold and honest film that will shake everyone to their core,” he said.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, ‘Bastar: The Naxal Story’ is made under the banner of Sunshine Pictures.

The film will be released on March 15.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Purchases Plot In Ayodhya Ahead Of Ram Temple Inauguration On Jan 22