Athiya reacts on wedding rumours, says ‘I hope I’m invited’

By IANS
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has finally broken her silence on the rumour about her wedding with cricketer K.L. Rahul.

Athiya, the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, responded for the first time to rumours that the couple is marrying in the next few of months.

On Wednesday, she took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “I hope I’m invited to this wedding that’s taking place in 3 months lol.”

Athiya and Rahul made their relationship official last year. The star cricketer wished the actor on her birthday with a social media post featuring the two. However, the two have never spoken about their wedding publicly.

The actress was last seen in ‘Motichoor Chaknachoor’ alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

