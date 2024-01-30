AR Rahman uses AI to bring back voices of late singers in ‘Lal Salaam’

Renowned music composer AR Rahman has yet again made it to the headlines for something interesting. Notably, AR Rahman will be bringing back the voices of two dead singers in “Lal Salaam,” using AI. The late singers namely being Bamba Bakya and Shahul Hameed.

With the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI), AR Rahman has recreated the voices of the deceased singers. This will be used in a song titled “Thimiri Yezhuda” from the Rajinikanth starrer “Lal Salaam.”

In a recent post on his social media handle, Rahman shared that he had taken permission from the families of the singers. He also offered remuneration for the same.

In the post, AR Rahman wrote, “We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms. Technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right.”

However, the internet was left divided on this incident. While some people appreciate the move, another section of netizens have criticized him for using AI in music, calling it “unethical.”

People wrote, “Absolutely. Ethical use of AI is so powerful. Excellent innovation and thank you bring this forward. Looking forward to hear SPB soon,” “Absolutely agree! Respecting the creators and compensating them/their family for their contributions is key. When technology is harnessed responsibly, it becomes a powerful tool for progress.”

While others wrote, “As an fanboy for three decades now, though appreciating your ready synergy with any futuristic tech and innovations, this feels a tad odd and unconvincing, sir.”

In other news, “Lal Salaam” is an upcoming Tamil language sports drama film. Helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, the movie to set to hit the screens on February 9.

We took permission from their families and sent deserving remuneration for using their voice algorithms ..technology is not a threat and a nuisance if we use it right…#respect #nostalgia 🙏 https://t.co/X2TpRoGT3l — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 29, 2024

Also Read: Security Stops Nick Jonas At Mumbai Airport Over Documents