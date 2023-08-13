Ankita Lokhande’s father passes away at the age of 68

Actress Ankita Lokhande’s father, Shashikant Lokhande, left for his heavenly abode on August 12, at the age of 68. His last rites were held at Oshiwara crematorium today. The exact reason behind his death is not known yet.

Ankita Lokhande’s husband Vicky Jain was seen consoling the actress as she mourned over her loss.

It is been found out that he had been unwell for quite some time now. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are yet to comment on the same.

Earlier on Father’s Day, Ankita had dedicated a heartfelt post for her now late father. In the post she had wished Shashikant Lokhande a happy father’s day. She had penned a long note expressing her love for him. She had shared how her strength came from her father. She even thanked him saying that he was the one to give her the wings to fly high.

Apart from this, she often shared cherished moments with her father through posts on social media platforms. Ankita Lokhande’s father was a banker by profession.

On the work front, Ankita is best known for playing the character of Archana in Pavitra Rishta opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. She made her Bollywood debut with ‘Manikarnika,’ starring Kangana Ranaut. Apart from which, she has been seen in several reality shows like Comedy Circus and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

She got married to businessman Vicky Jain back in 2021. Although Ankita has currently taken a break from acting to focus on her married life, she continues to maintain an active presence on social media.