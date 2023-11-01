Ankita Lokhande reveals about Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden breakup decision

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande has spoken out about her breakup with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time during her participation in Bigg Boss 17. Ankita, who is a contestant on the show alongside her husband Vicky Jain, candidly discussed her past relationship with Sushant, revealing that he never provided a clear reason for ending their relationship.

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande had been in a long-term relationship before parting ways.

Ankita was engaged in a conversation with comedian Munawar Faruqui in the garden area of the Bigg Boss house when the topic of Sushant arose. When asked if there was no significant reason behind their breakup, Ankita responded, “No, there was no reason. I was blank. Ek raat mein cheezein palti meri life mein (Things changed in my life overnight).”

She further discussed how external pressures might have influenced their relationship, saying, “Jab aap upar chad rahe hote ho na career mein, aapko 10 log aur kaan bharte hain. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata us time. Theek hai, maine kabhi roka bhi nahi (When you are climbing the ladder of success, 10 people try to influence you. I don’t know what was happening that time. It’s okay. I never even tried to stop him).”

Ankita’s revelations on the show drew sympathy from fans, who empathized with her experience. They acknowledged that the sensitive nature of Sushant’s case might limit what Ankita could share. Some viewers highlighted that she likely wouldn’t have disclosed the details of their breakup to please the public.

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput initially gained fame as co-stars in ZeeTV’s popular daily soap, “Pavitra Rishta.” They started dating and spent several years together before parting ways in 2016. Tragically, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in 2020.