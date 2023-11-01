Kangana Ranaut slams Canada-based singer Shubh for glorifying Indira Gandhi’s death

In a recent incident, renowned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently slammed Canada based Punjabi singer Shubh for the comments he made at a concert. The singer was seen holding up a hoodie that displayed a map of Punjab with the image and date of the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In response to this display, Kangana Ranaut strongly criticizes Shubh, accusing him of ‘celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman.’ She emphasized the gravity of betraying the trust placed in those meant to protect, ultimately using that trust to harm the very person they were supposed to safeguard.

Kangana described the incident as a ‘shameful act’ of cowardice rather than bravery. Asserting that there is nothing worthy of glorification in such a stunt. This serves as a scathing commentary on the singer’s actions. Take a look at Kangana Ranaut’s post here:

Celebrating the cowardly killing of an old woman by those who she appointed as her saviours.

When you are trusted to protect but you take advantage of the trust and faith and use the same weapons to kill the ones were suppose to protect then it’s a shameful act of cowardice not… https://t.co/GMqGjPeJQu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2023

This is not the first time when Canada based Punjabi singer Shubh has found himself entangled in a controversy. Just last month, he had faced backlash when he was alleged to have expressed support for Khalistani elements in a social media post, leading to the cancellation of one of his Mumbai concerts.

Shubh rose to fame in 2021, becoming a household name after the release of his single ‘Don’t Look’ with Irman Thiara. His tracks ‘We Rollin’ and ‘Offshare’ further cemented his status in the world of ‘Desi’ music. Hailing from Punjab, Shubh later moved to Canada, where he began his musical journey, showcasing not only his singing talent but also his skills in rapping and music composition.