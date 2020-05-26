(File Photo: IANS)

Amitabh Bachchan is in a state of confusion

By IANS

Mumbai, May 26 (IANS) Amitabh Bachchan’s new post is all about his confusion.

The veteran actor took to Instagram, where he shared a video of himself in slow motion. He then asked a funny question to fans and followers in the caption.

“I don’t know why it hurts when we bite our tongue mistakenly. But it didn’t hurt when we bite it intentionally. And I still don’t understand why you are biting your tongue now,” he captioned the video.

On the film front, the veteran actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Shoojit Sircar’s “Gulabo Sitabo”, which will release on Amazon Prime Video on June 12.

The film was slated for a theatrical release earlier this year before the COVID-19 pandemic led to a complete lockdown of the nation.

