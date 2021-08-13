Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi acted ‘Chehre’ to release in theatres this August

Mystery thriller Chehre starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi has confirmed its release in theatres for 27 August.

In ‘Chehre’, the audience will see Amitabh play the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business tycoon while it also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, all public places including movie theatres remained close to content the deadly virus. While states like Delhi permitted cinema halls to open with 50% audience at a time, Mumbai, with the biggest box-office business in the nation, still haven’t got a green signal on re-opening of theatres.

Traders are hoping for their business to re-gain strength with Akshay Kumar’s Bellbottom releasing on 19 August. For Bollywood films, Maharashtra is vital as it contributes 30-35% to box office revenue.

Co-producer of Chehre, Anand Pandit said in a statement, “There was no doubt in my mind that this was a film meant for a theatrical release. Chehre is not just thematically strong but has a certain grandeur that deserved the immersive magic of the big screen,”

He added to his statement that he insisted on a theatrical release to express solidarity with exhibitors and theatre owners who have gone through much hardship during the pandemic.

Theatre owners are also scared that they might have to close down their business again due to the possibility of a third wave appearing soon.

Amitabh Bachchan posted the trailer in his Instagram page today with the caption, “Jitne #Chehre utne naqaab, muzrim bas ek aur doshi hazaar? Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 27th August.”

Earlier, Bachchan also shared a teaser of the film on Instagram on Thursday. In the clip he can be seen wearing a beret cap mouthing the dialogue, “Agar aapme se kisi ne koi aapradh ya jurm kiya ho, toh bahut sambhal kar yahan se guzariyega kyuki yeh khel aapke saath bhi khela jaa sakta hai.”