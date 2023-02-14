Allu Arjun offered special role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next action thriller, Jawan, after the blockbuster success of Pathaan. According to reports, Tollywood star Allu Arjun will be making his Bollywood debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

According to a report in Peeping Moon, director Atlee has approached Allu Arjun for a special cameo role in Jawan. The role is significant and has the potential to light up the big screen.

Although Bunny has not yet signed on for the project, there are rumors that the actor will join the cast.

“Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film,” the report in Peeping Moon cited a source close to the development as saying.

The report further added, “The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh Khan on screen . Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days.”

Shah Rukh Khan will star in the film as Jawan. Priyamani, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi are among the South stars in the film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and Sukumar are filming the sequel to the blockbuster action franchise Pushpa. It is anticipated that the movie will be shown in theatres on Makar Sankranti 2024.