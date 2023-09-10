Akshay Kumar releases teaser of much awaited ‘Welcome 3’

The teaser of the much awaited film ’Welcome 3’ was revealed on Saturday. Featuring a star-studded cast, the film is all set to release on December 20, 2024.

The film has been titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ This marks the third film of the ‘Welcome’ franchise. Akshay Kumar is yet again all set to play the lead in this film. The actor took to his official Instagram account to share the teaser of ‘Welcome 3’.

Along with the video of the teaser, he shared a caption that read, “Khud ko aur aap sab ko ek birthday gift diya hai aaj. If you like it and say thanks, I’d say Welcome (3)”

The teaser of the film features a total of 24 actors. Take a look at the teaser of ‘Welcome 3’ here:

The film features Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Level, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, and Shreyas Talpade. It also includes Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehendi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, and many more.

Taking about the female faces, ‘Welcome 3’ features Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, and Vrihi Kodvara. The film is helmed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Jio Studions and Base Industries Group.

The second part, ‘Welcome Back’ featured John Abraham, Shruti Hassan, Dimple Kapadia, and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. The film proved to be a success at the box office much like its first part.