Actress Alia Bhatt turns 31, hosts intimate birthday dinner at Taj

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt celebrates her 31st birthday today. On the occasion of this special day, a special intimate birthday dinner was held at the Taj Hotel in Mumbai. The dinner saw the participation of well known faces in the country. Amid the gathering were Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, and Shaheen Bhatt. Other attendees included Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta, and Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal. Rohit Dhawan and wife Jaanhvi were also seen.

The versatile B-Town Actress adorned a rather cute look for her birthday. She opted for a dazzling golden color off-shoulder corset top, and paired it with a flared blue denims. Her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor looked dapper as always in an all-black look. Pictures from the celebration have been doing rounds on the net since Thursday night.

Alia Bhatt is considered as one of the most versatile actresses in B-Town. She made her acting debut in Bollywood with Karan Johar’s 2012-directorial “Student of the Year.” KJo was the one to launch her alongside actors Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra. From her very first film, she gained a lot of fame, appreciation, and love from the country. After which, Alia Bhatt went on to deliver hit films like “Gully Boy,” “Humpty Sharma,” “Raazi,” and more.

One of Alia’s biggest commercial success was with the 2022 film “Gangubai Kathiawadi,” in which she played the titular role. Alia Bhatt gained much respect and appreciation for playing the lead role with so much perfection. It is noteworthy mentioning that not only in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt has also set a strong foothold in Hollywood. Her Hollywood-debut was with “Heart of Stone,” in which she acted along with Gal Gadot.

Alia Bhatt is married to B-Town actor Ranbir Kapoor. They tied the knot in the year 2022. The couple welcomed their baby girl “Raha” in November 2022.

In other news, Alia Bhatt is all set to appear next in “Jigra.” The film has been helmed by director Vasan Bala under the banner of Eternal Sunshine Productions.