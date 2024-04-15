Actor Randeep Hooda thanks ‘unidentified’ men who shot down killers of ‘Sarabjit’

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has thanked the “unknown men” for shooting Pakistani underworld don Amir Sarfaraz on Sunday. Notably, Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba was responsible for killing India’s Sarabjit Singh while he was in jail.

Allegedly, Sarfaraz was shot dead by two “unidentified men” on a bike in Pakistan’s Lahore.

Randeep Hooda took to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to thank the two men for killing Sarabjit’s killer. Calling it ‘karma.’ the actor wrote, “Thank you ‘Unknown Men’ Remembering my Sister Dalbir Kaur and sending love to Swapandeep and Poonam , today some justice to Martyr Sarabjit Singh has been served.”

Reportedly on Sunday, two motorcycle-borne miscreants reportedly fired at Amir Sarfraz in Lahore and fled the spot. Some people rescued the underworld don and admitted him a hospital in critical condition. But he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

For the unversed, Sarabjit Singh of Punjab accidentally crossed over the Indian border to Pakistan while farming in the early 1990s. He was captured by the Pakistanis and put in the jail on false charges of killing at least 14 people in a bomb blast in Lahore and Faisalabad.

Amir Sarfraz and some other inmates had launched a murderous attack on Sarabjit Singh at Kot Lakhpat jail with bricks and iron rods in April 2013. A case was filed against them. However, a court acquitted Sarfraz in 2018 citing lack of evidence against him.

A Bollywood film, on the life of Sarabjit, was made in the year 2016. The pivotal roles in Sarabjit were essayed by actors Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai.