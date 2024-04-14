Pakistani underworld don Amir Sarfaraz who killed India’s Sarabjit Singh shot dead in Lahore

Lahore: Pakistani underworld don Amir Sarfaraz alias Tamba, who killed India’s Sarabjit Singh in jail, was reportedly shot dead by two unknown men in Lahore on Sunday.

Two motorcycle-borne miscreants reportedly fired at Amir Sarfraz in Lahore and fled the spot. Some people rescued the underworld don and admitted him a hospital in critical condition. But he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.

Amir Sarfraz and some other inmates had launched a murderous attack on Sarabjit Singh at Kot Lakhpat jail with bricks and iron rods in April 2013. A case was filed against them. However, a court acquitted Sarfraz in 2018 citing lack of evidence against him.

Sarabjit Singh of Punjab accidentally crossed over the Indian border to Pakistan while farming in the early 1990s. He was captured by the Pakistanis and put in the jail on false charges of killing at least 14 people in a bomb blast in Lahore and Faisalabad in the same year. Later a court awarded him death sentence but the Pakistani government repeatedly postponed his hanging.

Sarabjit Singh, who was in the jail for 23 years was attacked by Amir Sarfraz and other jail inmates. Six days later he succumbed to his injuries and his body was flown to India.

Sarabjit Singh’s elder sister Dalbir Singh tried her best to release him form the Pakistani jail, but failed. A Bollywood film was made on his life, false imprisonment and subsequent death. Randeep Hooda and Aishwarya Rai had acted in the film which was released in May, 2016. Six days later, in June 2022, Dalbir Singh died.