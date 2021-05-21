Keeping in mind about the rise in Covid-19 cases in India, Volkswagen has announced to extend its service period and warranty on its vehicles. This development comes after several automakers decision to extend the service period and warranty on their respective vehicles in India.

Volkswagen has extended the service for its customers up to June 30, 2021. This roughly means that the customers whose service period and standard warranty were due in between April 1 and May 31, 2021 have been extended to June 30, 2021.

Keeping in mind about the present covid-19 pandemic in the country, this decision by the company will affect the wellbeing of the customers.

The Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Brand Director, Ashish Gupta told that the company aims to prioritise safety of the customers and extend services to them, too.

Currently, the models sold by the company in India are Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Vento, Volkswagen T-Roc and Volkswagen Tiguan.