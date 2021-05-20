Keeping in mind about the looming Covid-19 crisis, automobile manufacture Skoda Auto had halted the launch of fourth generation of Skoda Octavia. However, the 2021 Octavia will launch in June, Brand Director of Skoda Auto India, Zac Hollis announced through his official twitter handle on Wednesday.

The 2021 Skoda Octavia received a bunch of upgrades in comparison to its predecessor. The upgraded Sedan will be lengthier and wider than its predecessor. The New Skoda Octavia will be 4689mm in length and 1929mm in width. In terms of design the 4th generation of Octavia gets new chrome grille, new headlamps and a new bumper design.

The cabin of the Octavia is expected to feature a new touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster.

In terms of engine, the Skoda Octavia is expected to get a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The engine churns out a maximum of 190PS power and 320Nm of torque. Chances of Skoda, providing a petrol engine of 1.5litre which offers 150PS Power is also possible, suggested some reports.

The New Skoda Octavia is expected to cost anywhere between Rs 18 to Rs 24 lakh (Avg ex-showroom). The Octavia will find a tough competition from Hyundai Elantra in the Indian market.