Vodafone Idea Rs 45 plan offers 180 days validity; Check details

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has recently launched a new affordable recharge plan, which costs just Rs 45. This plan is going to give tough competition to its competitors – Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel. The new Rs 45 Vi plan comes with a validity of 180 days which is around 6 months.

You cannot find a plan that offers this much validity at this price when compared to other existing plans, offered by the telecom operators.

The plan provides calling benefit along with a missed call alert service for 180 days. This will help those people who might miss important calls while their phone is switched off or on airplane mode. However, the plan does not let subscribers use services such as messaging, internet, or OTT.

Recently, Vodafone-Idea (Vi) announced new recharge offers for its users in India. As part of the offer, users can get an additional 5GB of data on recharges done via the Vi app . However, this offer is only valid on ‘Maha recharges’ priced above Rs 199.

According to the offer, those recharging between Rs 199 and Rs 299 will get an additional 2GB of data. And those recharging with plans above Rs 299 will get 5GB of extra data. The additional free data will be valid only for three days, and after that, it will expire.